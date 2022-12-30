We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walmart (WMT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walmart (WMT - Free Report) closed at $142.15, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest retailer had lost 7.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Walmart will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.50, down 1.96% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.81 billion, up 3.88% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.08 per share and revenue of $605.64 billion, which would represent changes of -5.88% and +5.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Walmart is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Walmart currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.71, so we one might conclude that Walmart is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that WMT has a PEG ratio of 4.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Supermarkets was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.