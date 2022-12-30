We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB - Free Report) closed at $32.97, marking a +0.76% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.84%.
Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 5.71% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, up 20.51% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.99 billion, down 8.15% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $11.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.18% and +3.67%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.3% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.75. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.88.
We can also see that WMB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.