Comstock Resources (CRK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Comstock Resources (CRK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.66, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.75% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.84%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 26.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Comstock Resources as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.93 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $774.55 million, up 18.18% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.62 per share and revenue of $3.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +212.07% and +65.44%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Comstock Resources. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.7% lower. Comstock Resources is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Comstock Resources is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5, which means Comstock Resources is trading at a discount to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.