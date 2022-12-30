We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv (APTV) Gains 20% in the Past 3 Months: Here's How
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run on the bourses in the past three months. The stock has gained 20% compared with the 2.6% decline of the industry it belongs to and the 4.7% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
Aptiv remains exposed to the lucrative connected cars market. With safety becoming a key selling point for connected cars, automakers are increasingly seeking related technologies. Aptiv is well-positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the automotive sector.
The recent acquisition of Wind River Studio will enable APTV to give a quicker and cost-effective access to full-vehicle software architecture to its clients, expand to multiple industries, and transform into an edge-enabled, software-defined future.
Aptiv has a sound liquidity position. Its current ratio (a measure of liquidity) was at 2.66 at the end of third-quarter 2022, higher than the 2.63 recorded at the end of the second quarter and the prior-year quarter's 2.11. A current ratio, which is greater than 1.5, is usually considered good for a company. This may imply that the risk of default is less.
Favorable Estimate Revisions
The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer, when it comes to the price of a stock. One estimate for 2023 has moved north over the past 30 days versus one southward revision. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has increased 0.4%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Aptiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
