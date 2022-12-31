Arista Networks (ANET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arista Networks (
ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $121.35, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud networking company had lost 12.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arista Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $1.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 44.9% from the prior-year quarter.
ANET's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.37 per share and revenue of $4.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.26% and +45.87%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arista Networks. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Arista Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arista Networks has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.86 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.71, so we one might conclude that Arista Networks is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ANET currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Components stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Communication - Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
