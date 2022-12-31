We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Block (SQ) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
Block (SQ - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.84, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 9.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 1.51%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.
Block will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.56 billion, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $17.44 billion, which would represent changes of -36.84% and -1.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Block. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.66% higher. Block is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Block is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.41. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.
Investors should also note that SQ has a PEG ratio of 4.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.99 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SQ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.