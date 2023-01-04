In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T. Rowe Price All Cap Opportuns Adv (PAWAX) - free report >>
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors I (FELIX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T. Rowe Price All Cap Opportuns Adv (PAWAX) - free report >>
Fidelity Adv Semiconductors I (FELIX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors I (FELIX - Free Report) : 0.74% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FELIX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. FELIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 19.02%.
Virtus KAR Small-Cap Core A (PKSAX - Free Report) : 1.27% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. PKSAX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With yearly returns of 13.56% over the last five years, PKSAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
T. Rowe Price New America Growth Adviser (PAWAX - Free Report) : 1.07% expense ratio and 0.63% management fee. PAWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 14.45% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.