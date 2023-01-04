In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Allegiant (ALGT - Free Report) is a low-cost passenger airline that focuses on linking leisure travellers in small and medium sized cities to world-class leisure destinations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN - Free Report) is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.
