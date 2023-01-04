In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Stock Picks for Week of January 2, 2023
Jabil, Inc. (JBL - Free Report) , is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services.Jabil is benefiting from strong demand in key end markets with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is likely to witness healthy top-line growth owing to secular tailwinds in healthcare, automotive, industrial, 5G and cloud businesses. Jabil’s focus on end-market and product diversification is a key catalyst. Its Photonics business unit and EFFECT Photonics have joined forces to develop next-generation coherent optical modules, which will likely drive top-line expansion. Jabil expects EMS revenues to increase 15% in fiscal first quarter, driven by secular growth trends in several end markets, such as healthcare, automotive and mobility. The healthy growth momentum is likely to be buoyed by robust digital print and retail performances, industrial and semi cap and 5G wireless and cloud businesses.
DocuSign (DOCU - Free Report) is a global provider of cloud-based software.DocuSign's top line is being significantly benefited from continued customer demand for eSignature, its anchor product. The acquisitions of Seal Software and Liveoak Technologies are expected to add functionality to DocuSign Agreement Cloud and significantly expand the company’s eNotary offerings. The company remains focused on continuously acquiring eSignature customers, improving its offerings, and expanding internationally. DocuSign became very popular during the pandemic as it was a great solution to sign documents when not physically present. The company became a go to for many businesses that needed to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements.