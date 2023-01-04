We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $364.99, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.4% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had lost 0.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 2.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Eli Lilly as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Eli Lilly to post earnings of $1.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.31 billion, down 8.63% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.65% lower within the past month. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Eli Lilly is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.13. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.99.
Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
