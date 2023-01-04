We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paccar (PCAR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Paccar (PCAR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $98.43, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Heading into today, shares of the truck maker had lost 4.25% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 21.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Paccar as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Paccar to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 51.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.99 billion, up 11.09% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paccar should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher. Paccar currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Paccar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.13. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.13.
Investors should also note that PCAR has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.