Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Covenant Logistics (CVLG - Free Report) closed at $34.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.81% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the truckload transportation services provider had lost 7.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Covenant Logistics as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Covenant Logistics is projected to report earnings of $1.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $295.8 million, up 0.53% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Covenant Logistics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Covenant Logistics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Covenant Logistics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.78. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.84, so we one might conclude that Covenant Logistics is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.