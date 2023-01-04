We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Momentive (MNTV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Momentive (MNTV - Free Report) closed at $7.04 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.57% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.72%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.46% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.57% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Momentive as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Momentive is projected to report earnings of $0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.05 million, up 3.16% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Momentive. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Momentive currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Momentive has a Forward P/E ratio of 50 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.34.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.