Allegion (ALLE) Closes Plano Deal, Boosts Interflex Portfolio
Allegion (ALLE - Free Report) has completed its previously announced acquisition of the assets of Plano Group, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) workforce management solutions company.
Plano has long been a development partner for Allegion’s European workforce management brand, Interflex, and its SP-EXPERT software platform. As part of the Interflex portfolio, Plano continues to serve advanced workforce management (AWFM) customers.
The acquisition expands ALLE’s Interflex portfolio and its AWFM business with new capabilities in SaaS models and recurring revenue solutions. It helps Allegion expand its presence in lucrative end markets such as healthcare, banking and insurance, call centers, retail and municipal government services.
Allegion’s focus on strengthening its competency through business acquisitions should fuel growth. In July 2022, the company acquired Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Access Technologies Business for $900 million. With this acquisition, ALLE has been able to enhance its access, egress and access control solutions offerings.
Allegion’s acquisition of certain assets of Astrum Benelux B.V. and WorkforceIT B.V. in July 2021 enhanced its Interflex portfolio’s cloud and mobile solutions along with SaaS capabilities. In January 2021, ALLE closed the buyout of the technology company Yonomi, strengthening its smart-home solutions offerings.
