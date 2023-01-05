We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oneok Inc. (OKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oneok Inc. (OKE - Free Report) closed at $64.44, marking a +0.78% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the natural gas company had gained 0.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.98% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oneok Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, up 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.74 billion, up 5.82% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Oneok Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Oneok Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Oneok Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.22. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.96, which means Oneok Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that OKE has a PEG ratio of 1.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.