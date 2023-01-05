Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) is a manufactures and markets personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) is a technology company and one of the leading global suppliers of a wide range of standard, advanced, and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, software, devices, sensors, data analytics and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Bellway (BLWYY - Free Report) is engaged in the building of residential houses and conduct associated trading activities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 4.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

computers construction consumer-staples