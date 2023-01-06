We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ashford (AINC) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know
Ashford (AINC - Free Report) closed at $13.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the asset management company serving the hospitality industry had lost 10.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
Ashford will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, down 48.21% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $176.99 million, up 32.23% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ashford. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Ashford is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Ashford is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.34. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.19.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.