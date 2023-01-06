We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.92, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 15.43% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 22.81% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.25% in that time.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $165.22 million, up 104.78% from the year-ago period.
CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.72 per share and revenue of $480.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +56.36% and +98.26%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.