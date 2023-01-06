We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed at $2.94, marking a -0.68% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.45%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.25%.
Tilray Brands, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 9, 2023. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.29 million, up 2.02% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $647.85 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.71% and +3.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.23% lower. Tilray Brands, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.