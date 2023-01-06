In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT - Free Report) is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Calavo Growers (CVGW - Free Report) is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes (DFH - Free Report) is a homebuilding company that operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.
