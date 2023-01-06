Back to top

Company News for Jan 6, 2023

  • Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) fell 2.4% after it announced increased layoff plans.
  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) fell 3% on the broader tech slump.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares fell 2.9% after December sales of its China-made electric vehicle dropped to a five-month low.
  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) rose 1.8% as the energy sector gained ground.

