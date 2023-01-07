We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eli Lilly (LLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) closed at $362.94, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 3.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Eli Lilly will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Eli Lilly is projected to report earnings of $1.91 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.31 billion, down 8.63% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.49% lower. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Digging into valuation, Eli Lilly currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.46, so we one might conclude that Eli Lilly is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.