Abbott (ABT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed at $112.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 3.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Abbott as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 25, 2023. On that day, Abbott is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.47 billion, down 17.41% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Abbott currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Abbott is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.91.
It is also worth noting that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.