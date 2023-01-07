We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Burlington Stores (BURL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Burlington Stores (BURL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $223.91, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 10.98% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.61% in that time.
Burlington Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Burlington Stores is projected to report earnings of $2.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.11%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 billion, down 0.48% from the prior-year quarter.
BURL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $8.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -52.44% and -8.28%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Burlington Stores should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Burlington Stores is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Burlington Stores is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.13. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.53.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.