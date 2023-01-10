Rising P/E: An Overlooked Way to Pick 5 Winning Stocks

Picking bargain stocks that have a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a common phenomenon. The perception is that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock. This inference is drawn on the simple logic that a stock’s current market price does not justify (is not equivalent to) its higher earnings and therefore has room to run.
But have you ever given it a thought that stocks with a rising P/E can also be worth buying. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way to cherry pick some solid stocks. The screener yields winning stocks like CuriosityStream (
CURI Quick Quote CURI - Free Report) , Root ( ROOT Quick Quote ROOT - Free Report) , LendingClub ( LC Quick Quote LC - Free Report) , Manitex International ( MNTX Quick Quote MNTX - Free Report) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( ZYNE Quick Quote ZYNE - Free Report) . Why Is Rising P/E a Valuable Tool?
Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.
So, if the price is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of the stock’s fundamental strength and expect some strong positives out of it. Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.
The Winning Strategy
In order to shortlist stocks that are exhibiting an increasing P/E, we chose the following as our primary screening parameters.
EPS growth estimate for the current year is greater than or equal to last year’s actual growth Percentage change in last-year EPS should be greater than or equal to zero
(These two criteria point to flat earnings or a growth trend over the years.)
Percentage change in price over four weeks greater than the percentage change in price over 12 weeks Percentage change in price over 12 weeks greater than the percentage change in price over 24 weeks
(These two criteria show that the price of the stock is increasing consistently over the said timeframes.)
Percentage price change for four weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500 Percentage price change for 12 weeks relative to the S&P 500 greater than the percentage price change for 24 weeks relative to the S&P 500
(Here, the case for consistent price gains gets even stronger as it displays percentage price changes relative to the S&P 500.)
Percentage price change for 12 weeks is 20% higher than or equal to the percentage price change for 24 weeks, but it should not exceed 100%
(A 20% increase in the price of a stock from the breakout point gives cues of an impending uptrend. But a jump of over 100% indicates that there is limited scope for further upside and that the stock might be due for a reversal.)
In addition, we place a few other criteria that lead us to some likely outperformers.
Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Only companies with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) can get through. Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: High trading volume implies that the stocks have adequate liquidity.
Just these few criteria narrowed down the universe from over 7,700 stocks to just 38.
Here are five out of 38 stocks:
CuriosityStream (CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The stock has a Zacks Rank #2. You can see CURI Quick Quote CURI - Free Report) : . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
The average earnings surprise of CURI for the past four quarters is 22.41%.
Root ( This is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. ROOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ROOT Quick Quote ROOT - Free Report) :
The average earnings surprise of ROOT for the past four quarters is 22.44%.
LendingClub (LendingClub Corporation provides Internet financial services. It has a Zacks Rank #1. LC Quick Quote LC - Free Report) :
The average earnings surprise of LC for the past four quarters is 87.39%.
Manitex International ( The Zacks Rank #2 company is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions, including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission-oriented vehicles. MNTX Quick Quote MNTX - Free Report) :
The average earnings surprise of MNTX for the past four quarters is 47.02%.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (This specialty pharmaceutical company focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. ZYNE Quick Quote ZYNE - Free Report) :
The average earnings surprise of ZYNE for the past four quarters is 3.39%.
