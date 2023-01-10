In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Baird Midcap Institutional (BMDIX - Free Report) : 0.81% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. BMDIX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. BMDIX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 11.39%.
Hood River Small Cap Growth Institutional (HRSMX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.06%. Management fee: 0.9%. HRSMX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.47% over the last five years.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I (SEEGX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. SEEGX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 15.52%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.