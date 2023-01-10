Back to top

Company News for Jan 9, 2023

  • Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE - Free Report) soared 17% after the company announced the returning of its founder Vince McMahon to its board of directors to explore a strategic move  of a potential sale of the business.  
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST - Free Report) climbed 7.3% after reporting a 7% year over year increase in sales to $23.8 billion in December 2022.
  • Agilent Technologies Inc.’s (A - Free Report) shares fell 2.9% following its decision to form a partnership with Akoya Biosciences to develop solutions for tissue analysis.
  • R1 RCM Inc.’s (RCM - Free Report) shares jumped 10.2% after the company raised its revenue guidance for 2023.

