AngloGold (AU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
AngloGold (AU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.32, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 16.18% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AngloGold as it approaches its next earnings release.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $4.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.79% and +14.35%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.31% higher. AngloGold is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AngloGold has a Forward P/E ratio of 14 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.44, which means AngloGold is trading at a discount to the group.
Also, we should mention that AU has a PEG ratio of 3.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Mining - Gold was holding an average PEG ratio of 4.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow AU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.