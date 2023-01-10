Back to top

Company News for Jan 10, 2023

  • Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN - Free Report) plummeted 7.7% after the company declared that sales of its Eylea drug were negatively impacted in fourth-quarter 2022 due to pressure from an off-label competitor.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) plunged 9.3% after the company reported that its gross margin has shrank in fourth-quarter 2022.
  • Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT - Free Report) shares soared 46.5% after the company said that private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will acquire it for $19 per share.
  • Baxter International Inc. (BAX - Free Report) shares tumbled 7.7% after the company announced that it will spin off its kidney care business to restructure the company.

