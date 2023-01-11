We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $61.83, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 2.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 1.65%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.06, up 17.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.18 billion, up 7.67% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.06.
Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 2.52. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.