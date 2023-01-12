We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Flowserve (FLS) to Supply Over 400 Pumps for Aramco's Project
Flowserve Corporation (FLS - Free Report) is set to supply more than 400 pumps for Aramco’s Jafurah project, which is constructing one of the largest commercial unconventional gas fields in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The engineering, procurement and construction companies Flowserve is working with will utilize a diverse portfolio of pumps, mechanical seals and sealing systems for different components of the Jafurah project. The portfolio includes gas treatment and sulfur removal facilities, utilities and interconnecting systems and the produced water and gas compression facilities.
The Jafurah project is a key step in Saudi Arabia’s journey toward the utilization of a lower-carbon feedstock for power generation. It is expected to provide valuable feedstock to large petrochemical production facilities and should enable Aramco’s participation in the blue hydrogen industry.
Tamara Morytko, Flowserve pumps division’s president, said, "We are confident in our strategy to invest in our manufacturing capabilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the size and scope of this order reinforces our continued commitment into the future."
Flowserve currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
