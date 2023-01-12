We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ADT (ADT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, ADT (ADT - Free Report) closed at $9.72, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%.
Coming into today, shares of the home security company had lost 2.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector gained 3.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.
ADT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ADT is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 800%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.59 billion, up 15.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ADT is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, ADT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ADT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.