We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed at $97.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 19.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CrowdStrike Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect CrowdStrike Holdings to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.38 million, up 44.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +123.88% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.23% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 41.39, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.
We can also see that CRWD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.