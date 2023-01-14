We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed at $63.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.68% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.51% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.
JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 48.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.79.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
