Image: Bigstock

After Golden Cross, Delta Air Lines (DAL)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DAL's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

DAL has rallied 15.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates DAL could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DAL's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 4 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for DAL

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DAL for more gains in the near future.


