3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX - Free Report) has a 1.21% expense ratio and 0.52% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, FATEX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With yearly returns of 12.79% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Great-West Multi Manager Large Cap Growth (MXLGX - Free Report) : 1% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. MXLGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. MXLGX, with annual returns of 12.23% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Victory Sycamore Established Value I (VEVIX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VEVIX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. VEVIX has an expense ratio of 0.58%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 10.02% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.


