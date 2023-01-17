We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) closed at $35.19, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.6% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 202.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.82 billion, up 28.91% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.33% lower. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 5.23, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.