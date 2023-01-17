We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Staar Surgical (STAA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Staar Surgical (STAA - Free Report) closed at $73.93, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of implantable lenses had gained 47.63% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Staar Surgical as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Staar Surgical to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $64.37 million, up 9.09% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Staar Surgical. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.44% lower. Staar Surgical is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Staar Surgical has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.16 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.51.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.