Donaldson (DCI) Unveils iCue Managed Filtration Solution
Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI - Free Report) recently introduced Managed Filtration Services, a comprehensive, consultative, and connected solution for its industrial filtration clients.
By combining DCI’s iCue connected technology, extensive expertise in original equipment manufacturer equipment and a comprehensive service network, the Managed Filtration Services provides condition-based maintenance and repair services required to continue industrial filtration equipment operations.
Donaldson’s newly launched Managed Filtration Services provides personalized and complete service plans for industrial filtration equipment. Its condition-based maintenance plan uses iCue technology and the traditional plan provides time-based maintenance and repair services required to keep the critical industrial equipment up and running.
On a similar note, in 2019, Donaldson unveiled the subscription-based iCue Connected Filtration Service. It provided dust collector insights via a web-based dashboard. This helped the clients by lowering the downtime, providing support maintenance and operations services, and capturing compliance data. In addition, Donaldson introduced iCue Monitor Service in 2022 to provide specialized assistance to its customers.
