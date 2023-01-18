We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know
Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) closed at $54.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.81%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the gold mining company had gained 4.9% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.09% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Agnico Eagle Mines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.40, down 13.04% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.81% higher. Agnico Eagle Mines is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Agnico Eagle Mines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.2, so we one might conclude that Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that AEM currently has a PEG ratio of 25.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Gold industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.