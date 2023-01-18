We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC - Free Report) closed at $7.39, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the business development company had gained 4.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 7.41% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.82% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prospect Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Prospect Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.45.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.