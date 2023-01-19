In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX) - free report >>
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R2 (MIRGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX) - free report >>
MFS Mass Investors Gr Stk R2 (MIRGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX - Free Report) . FSPHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.68%, management fee of 0.52%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 11.3%.
MFS Mass Investors Growth Stock R2 (MIRGX - Free Report) : 0.96% expense ratio and 0.33% management fee. MIRGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 11.68% over the last five years, MIRGX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
State Street Institutional US Equity Investor (SUSIX - Free Report) : 0.38% expense ratio and 0.36% management fee. SUSIX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.