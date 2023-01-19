Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Ski Season Metrics, Stock Down

Vail Resorts, Inc. ( MTN Quick Quote MTN - Free Report) recently announced its interim period data for its 2022/23 North American ski season through Jan 8, 2023. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 2.3% during trading hours on Jan 18. Ski Season Metrics
Season-to-date (through Jan 8, 2023) total skier visits increased 12.5% compared with the prior-year season-to-date period (Jan 9, 2022). Improved conditions at Colorado, Utah and Tahoe resorts and the easing of travel restrictions in Canada contributed to a strong rebound in destination visitation compared with the prior year period.
Lift ticket revenues (including an allocated portion of season pass revenues for each applicable period) increased 5.3% compared with the prior year’s season-to-date period. Ski school revenues surged 35.6% year over year while dining revenues jumped 58% compared with the prior-year period’s levels. Retail/rental revenues for North American resort and ski area store locations increased 34.4% compared with the prior-year season-to-date period. Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts, said, “Results season to date for the 2022/2023 North American ski season outperformed results from the comparable prior year period, which were negatively impacted by challenging early season conditions, elevated COVID-19 cases associated with the Omicron variant and staffing-driven capacity constraints in our ancillary businesses.” The company witnessed lower-than-expected destination guest visitation at western U.S. resorts. This was primarily driven by extreme weather conditions and airline disruptions during the peak holiday period. Given the backdrop of pre-committed guests (through advance commitment pass products), strong conditions across western resorts and current lodging booking trends, the company anticipates a delay in visitation patterns, similar to the holiday period. For fiscal 2023, the company anticipates Resort Reported EBITDA to be in the lower half of the $893-$947 million range. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past three months, shares of Vail Resorts have gained 18.9% compared with the industry's 21% growth.
industry’s 21% growth. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Vail Resorts currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. ( WWE Quick Quote WWE - Free Report) , OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited. ( OSW Quick Quote OSW - Free Report) and Manchester United plc ( MANU Quick Quote MANU - Free Report) . World Wrestling Entertainment currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. WWE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. The stock has increased 75.9% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWE’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 4.9% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels. OneSpaWorld currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. OSW has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 84.1%, on average. Shares of OSW have increased 5.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 24.2% and 91%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels. Manchester currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. MANU has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.4%, on average. Shares of MANU have gained 67.2% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANU’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 11.4% and 27.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
