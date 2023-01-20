We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $99.85, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.
Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 5.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.18%.
CrowdStrike Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 43.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $624.38 million, up 44.86% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion, which would represent changes of +123.88% and +53.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% higher. CrowdStrike Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CrowdStrike Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 67.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 40.64, so we one might conclude that CrowdStrike Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that CRWD has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.