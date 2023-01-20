We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Reinsurance Group (RGA - Free Report) closed at $140.61, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Heading into today, shares of the reinsurance company had lost 1.27% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Reinsurance Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2023. On that day, Reinsurance Group is projected to report earnings of $3.56 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 735.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.31 billion, up 0.98% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Reinsurance Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.74% higher within the past month. Reinsurance Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Reinsurance Group currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.69.
The Insurance - Life Insurance industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.