We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $21.32, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 10.92%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, down 272.73% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1594.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.92, so we one might conclude that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.