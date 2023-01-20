Back to top

Image: Bigstock

10 ETF Ideas for 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (1:00) - 2023 Outlook For The Stock Market: What Should Investors Expect?
  • (6:30) - Do Commodities Make Sense For Your Portfolio Right Now?
  • (12:45) - High Dividend ETFs For 2023: SPYD, SDY, DVY, COWZ
  • (19:25) - Should You Be Making Room In Your Portfolio For Fixed Income Investments?
  • (23:00) - Nightshares ETF Suite: NSPY, NSPL & NIWM
  • (26:05) - AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF: PPI
  •             Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Davi, founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, about his ETF picks for 2023. Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios.

As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to tame inflation, we are likely to see weak economic trends in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether the US can avoid a recession.

Astoria’s best ideas for this year include dividend payers, cash rich companies, defensive equities, commodities, and fixed income.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY - Free Report) selects companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) are its top holdings.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD - Free Report) invests in top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the broad benchmark. Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) are among the top holdings.

The Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ - Free Report) selects 100 US companies with strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets, from the Russell 1000 index. Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) are among its top holdings.

The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO - Free Report) invests in  agribusiness companies and the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K1 ETF (PDBA - Free Report) holds futures on agriculture commodities.

Many investors are looking at fixed income ETFs again thanks mainly to yields at levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis. Some experts believe bonds could outperform stocks this year.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

V.F. Corporation (VFC) - free report >>

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) - free report >>

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) - free report >>

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) - free report >>

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - free report >>

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO) - free report >>

Pacer Us Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) - free report >>

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) - free report >>

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K1 ETF (PDBA) - free report >>

Published in

etfs