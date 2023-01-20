We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
10 ETF Ideas for 2023
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with John Davi, founder & CEO of Astoria Portfolio Advisors, about his ETF picks for 2023. Astoria is an investment management firm that specializes in ETF managed portfolios.
As the Federal Reserve remains committed to raising interest rates to tame inflation, we are likely to see weak economic trends in the coming months. It remains to be seen whether the US can avoid a recession.
Astoria’s best ideas for this year include dividend payers, cash rich companies, defensive equities, commodities, and fixed income.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY - Free Report) selects companies that have consistently increased their dividend for at least 20 consecutive years. V.F. Corporation (VFC - Free Report) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) are its top holdings.
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD - Free Report) invests in top 80 high dividend-yielding companies within the broad benchmark. Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) and Chevron (CVX - Free Report) are among the top holdings.
The Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ - Free Report) selects 100 US companies with strong cash flows and healthy balance sheets, from the Russell 1000 index. Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) are among its top holdings.
The VanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO - Free Report) invests in agribusiness companies and the Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K1 ETF (PDBA - Free Report) holds futures on agriculture commodities.
Many investors are looking at fixed income ETFs again thanks mainly to yields at levels not seen since the Global Financial Crisis. Some experts believe bonds could outperform stocks this year.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
