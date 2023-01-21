We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Tower (AMT - Free Report) closed at $221.41, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had gained 6.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from American Tower as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect American Tower to post earnings of $2.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.67 billion, up 9.08% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. American Tower is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, American Tower currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.9.
Meanwhile, AMT's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.