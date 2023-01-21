We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Instructure Holdings (INST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) closed at $25.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%.
Coming into today, shares of the education technology company had gained 8.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Instructure Holdings to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Instructure Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Instructure Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.71. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.58, which means Instructure Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow INST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.