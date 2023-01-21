We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB - Free Report) closed at $31.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%.
Heading into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 1.97% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Williams Companies, Inc. The as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Williams Companies, Inc. The to post earnings of $0.48 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.08 billion, down 5.52% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.67% higher. Williams Companies, Inc. The is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Williams Companies, Inc. The has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.48 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.99.
Also, we should mention that WMB has a PEG ratio of 4.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.02 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.